Erling Haaland scored four goals and Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player in Bundesliga history as Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 5-2 to move...

Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz can’t compare to Erling Haaland as Borussia Dortmund starlet’s frightening stats are revealed Erling Haaland continued his electric form on Tuesday evening with two goals as Borussia Dortmund breezed to a 3-0 defeat of Club Brugge in the Champions League....

talkSPORT 1 week ago