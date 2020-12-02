Global  
 

Solskjaer rues missed chances, but admits Fred got lucky

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left to rue missed opportunities as Manchester United failed to take the chance to book their place in the Champions League last 16. Two goals from Neymar either side of Marquinhos’ third Champions League goal since the competition resumed in August handed Paris Saint-Germain a 3-1 win at Old Trafford. In a thrilling […]
