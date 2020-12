Gonzaga star freshman Jalen Suggs exits game vs. West Virginia with ankle injury Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Suggs had to be helped off the court in the first half of Gonzaga's tilt against West Virginia 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sooners postpone West Virginia game



Sooners postpone West Virginia game Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago