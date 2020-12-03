Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Time and Day at York

teletext Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Henry Cecil is planning a two-pronged attack on Thursday's Middleton Stakes at York with Midday and Timepiece.

Midday was second behind Sariska last year before going on to glory in the Nassau Stakes, Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille, and she finished second at the Breeders' Cup meeting.

Cecil said: "Midday and Timepiece may run in the Middleton as a start to a long and hopefully successful season."

*Paddy Power*
Paddy Power
The Specials Bookmaker
PICK UP THE PHONE!
Bet 50 get a
100 FREE BET!
Quote : Ch4
New phone customers only.
T&Cs apply
Free bet must be used on a different event to initial stake.
Ire : 1800 721 821
or UK : 08000 565 265
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Last Call Movie (2020) - Rhys Ifans, John Malkovich

Last Call Movie (2020) - Rhys Ifans, John Malkovich 01:41

 Last Call Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The last days of the poet Dylan Thomas as he dreams and drinks. Dylan Thomas, the famous Welsh poet and writer, examines his life and loves in New York City in Last Call. a fanciful drama about the last days of a literary legend. Inspired by the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baker creates edible Christmas-themed gnome-like figures out of Terry's Chocolate Oranges [Video]

Baker creates edible Christmas-themed gnome-like figures out of Terry's Chocolate Oranges

A baker has sparked a global craze for decorating Terry's Chocolate Oranges after creating edible Christmas-themed gnome-like figures complete with edible fur and hats.Cake decorator Chelle Holmes, 42,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published
New York Weather: Another Chilly Day [Video]

New York Weather: Another Chilly Day

CBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published
Staten Island Bar Manager Arrested For Second Time [Video]

Staten Island Bar Manager Arrested For Second Time

Danny Presti, co-owner of Mac's Public House, was taken into custody after allegedly dragging a New York City Sheriff's deputy with his car late Saturday night. CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

The US records it's deadliest coronavirus day ever

 Demand for COVID-19 testing has grown in New Jersey as the United States records its deadliest coronavirus day ever. There have been 2,700 deaths and...
SBS