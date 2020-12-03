Tweed ready for return Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

William Haggas is hoping for the best when he saddles Harris Tweed against Aidan O'Brien's St Nicholas Abbey in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester today.



St Nicholas Abbey has been a disappointment since winning the Racing Post Trophy in 2009, while Harris Tweed has thrived during that time.



Haggas said: "He did very well last year and he's ready to go. The ground won`t make any difference to him."



*Powers prefers it soft*



Michael Bell's Ormonde Stakes contender is Allied Powers, who returned this season with a fourth-placed finish in the John Porter behind Indian Days.



Bell said: "We know he likes the track. He does handle quicker ground these days but I'd love to see him in a mile-and-a-half race on soft ground.



"Hopefully we'll get some rain soon. We're heading to Chantilly after this for the race he won last year."



