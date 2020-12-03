|
Yankees offer Gary Sanchez a contract for 2021 season
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Never a good defensive catcher, Sanchez struggled on offense this past season and there still is no guaranteeÂ that heÂ will be with the Yankees next season.
Sources: Yankees to tender offer to Sanchez
After hitting just .147 last season and being replaced as the primary catcher during the postseason, Gary Sanchez will receive a contract tender from the...
ESPN
