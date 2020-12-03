Makhi Mitchell's double-double lifts Rhode Island over Seton Hall, 76-63 Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Rhode Island Rams downed the Seton Hall Pirates, 76-63, despite a 25-point and 10 rebound game from Pirates' forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. Makhi Mitchell cashed in a double-double of his own with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Fatts Russell led all Rams' scorers with 17 points in the win. The Rhode Island Rams downed the Seton Hall Pirates, 76-63, despite a 25-point and 10 rebound game from Pirates' forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. Makhi Mitchell cashed in a double-double of his own with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Fatts Russell led all Rams' scorers with 17 points in the win. 👓 View full article

0

