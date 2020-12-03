Global  
 

Makhi Mitchell's double-double lifts Rhode Island over Seton Hall, 76-63

FOX Sports Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Makhi Mitchell's double-double lifts Rhode Island over Seton Hall, 76-63The Rhode Island Rams downed the Seton Hall Pirates, 76-63, despite a 25-point and 10 rebound game from Pirates' forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. Makhi Mitchell cashed in a double-double of his own with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Fatts Russell led all Rams' scorers with 17 points in the win.
