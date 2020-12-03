Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Merson makes honest admission about Tottenham and Arsenal

The Sport Review Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Paul Merson has admitted that he cannot believe how quickly Arsenal have “fallen behind” Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons. The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season in what is Mikel Arteta’s first full campaign in charge at the north London club. Arsenal are currently in 14th place in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ozil Arsenal exclusion a 'big gamble', says Merson [Video]

Ozil Arsenal exclusion a 'big gamble', says Merson

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson described Mesut Ozil's exclusion from their Premier League squad as a 'big gamble' and called the situation 'sad' for both the club and..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:26Published
Merson: Gunnersaurus sacking 'poor' by Arsenal [Video]

Merson: Gunnersaurus sacking 'poor' by Arsenal

Paul Merson has criticised Arsenal's decision to let go their loyal mascot of 27 years as part on on-going cost cutting.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:35Published