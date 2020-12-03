Global  
 

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: I'm not going to resign

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: I'm not going to resign*UEFA champions league
*Zinedine Zidane rubbished suggestions he could walk away from Real Madrid and said the Spanish giants did not deserve to lose after going down 0-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, their second defeat by the Ukrainians in this season's Champions League leaving their hopes of reaching the Last 16 in the...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat

Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat 00:34

 Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk threatened their progress in the Champions League.

