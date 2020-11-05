Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NZ vs WI 1st Test: Kane Williamson puts Kiwis on top on Day 1

Indian Express Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada COVID-19 update for Nov. 29 [Video]

Nevada COVID-19 update for Nov. 29

Nevada COVID-19 update for Nov. 29, the states 14-day test positivity rate hits 17.1%.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published
Demand for testing soars as Thanksgiving approaches [Video]

Demand for testing soars as Thanksgiving approaches

The US setting a new record for current hospitalizations for the 14th consecutive day. With millions of Americans on the move for Thanksgiving, demand for testing is soaring.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:12Published
Peppermint sticks and pickles? Check out this snack shop [Video]

Peppermint sticks and pickles? Check out this snack shop

A cereal bar & candy shop in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is wowing snack lovers with their crazy but flavorful combinations. Standouts include cereal infused milkshakes, a single Carolina Reaper..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Kane Williamson creates records, New Zealand dominate West Indies in day 1 of Hamilton Test

 Kane Williamson dominated the West Indies to put New Zealand in a commanding position at the end of day 1 of the Hamilton Test.
DNA

Kane Williamson, Tom Latham help New Zealand take Day 1 honours in 1st Test against West Indies

 At the end of the day's play, the Black Caps were nicely placed 243/2 with Williamson and Ross Taylor batting at the crease on 97 and 31 respectively.  
Zee News Also reported by •News24

Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson's touching moment after West Indies' Kemar Roach loses his father before first test

Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson's touching moment after West Indies' Kemar Roach loses his father before first test New Zealand and West Indies cricketers wore black armbands during the opening day of the first test match in Hamilton today in honour of Kemar Roach's father,...
New Zealand Herald