Sachin Tendulkar's emotional post for late Ramakant Achrekar: Thinking of a person very close to my heart

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the best batsman in the world. Well, Sachin came a long way as a young lad from Mumbai to becoming the top batsmen in the history of cricket. But Sachin was coached by one of the greats in order to become a great - the late Ramakant Achrekar. He helped Sachin understand his...
