No 'Thursday Night Football' NFL game for Week 13. Here's why.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Ravens were supposed to be hosting the Cowboys on tonight's "Thursday Night Football," but COVID delays pushed them to play the Steelers on Wednesday.
