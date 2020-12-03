Lamar Jackson in ‘good spirits’ despite positive Covid test and Ravens struggles
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
NFL COLUMN: Lamar Jackson was named MVP last season though has struggled in the current campaign with salt rubbed into the wounds as the Baltimore Ravens QB returned a positive Covid-19 test this week
NFL COLUMN: Lamar Jackson was named MVP last season though has struggled in the current campaign with salt rubbed into the wounds as the Baltimore Ravens QB returned a positive Covid-19 test this week
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources