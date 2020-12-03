Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andy Katz: Gonzaga, Baylor are living up to the hype | College Basketball Tier Rankings | FOX Sports

FOX Sports Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Andy Katz shares his tier rankings for the Top 16 college basketball teams in the country including Texas and Michigan State being better than he expected, and Gonzaga and Baylor living up to the preseason hype.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: College Football Playoff rankings 2.0: Will Ohio State hang on to final spot?

College Football Playoff rankings 2.0: Will Ohio State hang on to final spot? 01:36

 SportsPulse: Dan Wolken reacts to the second College Football Playoff rankings and believes Ohio State can get into the playoff without qualifying for the Big Ten championship game given the committee's track record.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Andy Katz Preseason College Basketball Tiers | FOX Sports [Video]

Andy Katz Preseason College Basketball Tiers | FOX Sports

Who’s a Final Four favorite? Who’s a Final Four sleeper? Andy Katz releases his first college basketball tier ranking of the season, including Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois at the top.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:26Published
Baylor earns No. 1 spot in preseason men's basketball poll [Video]

Baylor earns No. 1 spot in preseason men's basketball poll

USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest men's basketball coaches poll.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:22Published
UNLV's basketball coach speaks about challenges this year [Video]

UNLV's basketball coach speaks about challenges this year

College basketball season is quickly approaching. During the Mountain West Conference Media Day, the UNLV's Men's Basketball Coach spoke about the challenges this year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published