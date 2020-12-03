Global  
 

Aston Villa value Grealish at £100m

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 3 December 2020
According to a recent report from Daily Telegraph, Aston Villa currently value star man Jack Grealish at a huge £100 million. Grealish has recently been linked with a blockbuster move to Manchester City over the course of the last few weeks, with the general thought being that both Pep Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne have […]
