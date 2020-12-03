Aston Villa value Grealish at £100m

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Smith: Grealish, Barkley issue behind Villa



Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has drawn a line under issue after reminding Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities after they broke coronavirus restrictions. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:25 Published 15 hours ago Jack Grealish pleads guilty to March lockdown careless driving charge



Aston Villa and England footballer Jack Grealish has admitted careless drivingin connection with a crash during March’s coronavirus lockdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons



Jack Grealish admits he enjoys being likened to Paul Gascoigne – but insistshe needs to shine at a major tournament with England before he will accept anycomparisons. The Aston Villa captain had a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago