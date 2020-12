Skip Bayless: Rockets & Wizards ‘traded problems’ with Russell Westbrook – John Wall deal | UNDISPUTED

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Russell Westbrook is out in Houston. The Houston Rockets traded the MVP to the Washington Wizards, and they will get former All-Star John Wall and a future first-round pick in the deal. Wall last played in 2018 and has been rehabbing from a knee and Achilles injury since. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe think won the trade.