Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless defends Clippers' special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Skip Bayless defends Clippers' special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTEDThe Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 lead this postseason and now there is a ton of blame going around. According to a report by the Athletic, the superstar treatment of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George rubbed other players the wrong way. Kawhi was allowed to live in San Diego instead of Los Angeles, making him often late to team flights. Kawhi and PG had control over the team’s practice schedule, and some teammates believed Kawhi and PG could actually pick and choose which games they wanted to play, among other perks. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's special treatment with the Clippers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless defends Clippers' special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless defends Clippers' special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTED 06:33

 The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 lead this postseason and now there is a ton of blame going around. According to a report by the Athletic, the superstar treatment of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George rubbed other players the wrong way. Kawhi was allowed to live in San Diego instead of Los Angeles,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:11Published
Chris Broussard: Ty Lue can fix LA Clippers' problems with Kawhi & Paul George | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: Ty Lue can fix LA Clippers' problems with Kawhi & Paul George | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers and how they can overcome their problems. Ty Lue is still a hot topic and Broussard feels he can be the fix the Clippers, Kawhi..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:25Published
Report: Clippers Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Received Preferential Treatment [Video]

Report: Clippers Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Received Preferential Treatment

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless defends Clippers’ special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless defends Clippers’ special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTED The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 lead this postseason and now there is a ton of blame going around. According to a report by the Athletic, the superstar...
FOX Sports