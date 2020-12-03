Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: Pittsburgh Steelers are not a Super Bowl team, despite their undefeated season | THE HERD

Thursday, 3 December 2020
Colin Cowherd: Pittsburgh Steelers are not a Super Bowl team, despite their undefeated season | THE HERDThe Pittsburgh Steelers continued their winning streak against tee Baltimore Ravens, bringing their season record to 11-0, but despite the undefeated record, Colin Cowherd doesn't believe he's looking at a Super Bowl team. Hear why he believes Steelers' fans need to 'grow up' and face that their 11-0 record is a hollow one.
News video: Colin Cowherd: Packers look bad for drafting Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers continues to prove he's the MVP | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Packers look bad for drafting Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers continues to prove he's the MVP | THE HERD 05:06

 Colin Cowherd discusses why the Green Bay Packers look bad after drafting QB Jordan Love in the first as Aaron Rodgers continues to prove he his the most valuable player in the NFL.

