Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream

CBS Sports Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Florida needs to continue its dominance against Tennessee to stay in the CFP conversation
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

BYU vs. Coastal Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream

 The Cougars and Chanticleers square off Saturday off in a Group of Five showdown that quickly came together
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream

 The Tigers are back in action after their game against Florida State was scrapped last week
CBS Sports

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream

 The roles have flipped for Texas A&M and LSU as they prepare to meet Saturday at Kyle Field
CBS Sports