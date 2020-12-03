Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ASU football fans weigh in on new throwback alternate uniform for UCLA game

azcentral.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The ASU football team will wear a new alternate uniform for the UCLA game and it will look familiar to many longtime fans of the program.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Army And Navy Will Be Sporting New Uniforms For This Year’s Army-Navy Game

Army And Navy Will Be Sporting New Uniforms For This Year’s Army-Navy Game 00:36

 When Navy and Army take to the gridiron later this month, both teams will be sporting some special uniforms. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more [Video]

Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more

Xavier takes down Toledo, OSU cancels its game against Illinois for COVID-19, UK faces Florida and Miami (Ohio) steps up to Akron. Plus, should fans be concerned about reports of a "toxic" Bengals..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:44Published
Big Game Fans, Barred From Stands, Climb High to See Action [Video]

Big Game Fans, Barred From Stands, Climb High to See Action

It was a Big Game like none other. Stanford edged Cal Friday in an empty Memorial Stadium but some diehard fans found ways to get a glimpse of the action. Kenny Choi reports. (11-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition? [Video]

Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition?

NFL kickers might get more hate from fans than any other football players. But how hard is their job? Average guy Clay Skipper grew up hating on his beloved New York Jets' kickers, so we challenged him..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 21:09Published