PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he hopes Lionel Messi is well rested and ready ahead of Osasuna clash.

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Neymar: What I want most is to play with Messi again Neymar caused a stir after inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to victory over Manchester United when he said he wants to link up with Lionel Messi in 2021. The Brazil...

Messi and Neymar reunited? Barca candidate Laporta says PSG star´s desire is ´normal´ Barcelona have been put in an awkward place by Neymar’s revelation that he wants to play with Lionel Messi next season, with presidential candidate Joan...

