Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The result was better than the performance – Mourinho unhappy with Spurs after LASK draw

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho was left with few positives to take from Tottenham’s 3-3 Europa League draw with LASK, as his side scraped through to the knockout stage. Dele Alli’s late penalty seemed set to seal an undeserved win for a lacklustre Spurs, who face north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Yet Mamoudou […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jose: Players not motivated for group phase [Video]

Jose: Players not motivated for group phase

Spurs are through to the last-32 of the Europa League but boss Jose Mourinho questioned their motivation following a 3-3 draw at LASK, and said without Heung-Min Son and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published
Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published