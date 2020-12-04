Global  
 

Rugby league: Warriors to begin 2021 NRL season in Australia

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Rugby league: Warriors to begin 2021 NRL season in AustraliaThe Warriors have put suggestions of them beginning their 2021 NRL campaign in New Zealand to bed, making the decision to again base themselves in Australia for the start of the season. Warriors chief executive Cameron George today...
