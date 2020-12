Triple H pays tribute to Pat Patterson in 1-on-1 with Ryan Satin Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ryan Satin and the legendary Triple H sit down for a 1-on-1 interview. Triple H pays his tributes to Pat Patterson and calls him ‘one of the most influential people in this business.’ Ryan Satin and the legendary Triple H sit down for a 1-on-1 interview. Triple H pays his tributes to Pat Patterson and calls him ‘one of the most influential people in this business.’ 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like