Luka Garza scores 35 to lead Iowa past Western Illinois, 99-58

FOX Sports Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Luka Garza scores 35 to lead Iowa past Western Illinois, 99-58Iowa Hawkeyes star Luka Garza scores 35 points to lead his team past the Western Illinois Leatherheads in a 99-58 victory. In three games so far this season Garza has put up 102 points.
