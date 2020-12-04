Flashback! India's great T20 run in Australia

Friday, 4 December 2020 () The Indian cricket team begins its T20 series against Australia on Friday. Unlike Tests and One-day Internationals where they have an inferior record to Australia in Australia, visiting India have a better head-to-head against Aussies, winning five of the nine matches in the format played between them Down Under.
While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08Published
Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in..
TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..