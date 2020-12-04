Global  
 

1st T20I: Will India be open to change in bowling line-up?

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020
After the third ODI, Shardul Thakur had to remind the media that he was not part of the T20 squad. Not only has Thakur played in the ODI series, he has been so active in the practice sessions that his T20 inclusion was almost taken for granted. However, the real T20 specialists are Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar and Sanju...
