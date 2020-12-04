Global  
 

IND vs AUS Tests: Joe Burns keen on landing the first punch

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Wary of the "huge threat" the Indian pacers pose to them, Australia Test opener Joe Burns on Thursday said they will use the tour games to land the first punch and put the visitors on the back foot before the four-match series begins on December 17.

The Australians have already made a statement of sort with their dominant ODI...
