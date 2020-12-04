Global  
 

David Seaman predicts Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

The Sport Review Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
David Seaman is tipping Arsenal to snatch a 2-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur in their crunch north London derby clash on Sunday. Arsenal head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss at home to Wolves last weekend. The Gunners have struggled […]
