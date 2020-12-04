Global  
 

Mithali Raj 'touched with immense love' on her 38th birthday. See post

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
India women's cricketer Mithali Raj, who turned 38 on Thursday, is touched with the immense love she received from her fans on social media.

She Instagrammed the above picture for her 1.4 million followers and captioned it: "Thank you everyone for the lovely wishes . I am overwhelmed with the love and warmth I have received on...
