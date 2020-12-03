Magic F Aaron Gordon on being sidelined during postseason, how he feels with new season near Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Aaron Gordon talks about how difficult it was to be sidelined during the postseason because of his hamstring injury and how he is feeling with the new season nearly upon us. Aaron Gordon talks about how difficult it was to be sidelined during the postseason because of his hamstring injury and how he is feeling with the new season nearly upon us. 👓 View full article

