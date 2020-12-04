Ed Woodward denies Project Big Picture plans led by Manchester United and Liverpool were a ‘behind closed doors power grab’
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Ed Woodward has denied claims Project Big Picture was a ‘behind closed doors power grab’. The proposals, led by Manchester United and Liverpool, included a significant shake-up of English football, which would see the Premier League cut to 18 teams along with a £250million rescue package for EFL clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But […]
Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar..
The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the multi-hyphenate is preparing to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards and is happier than ever in her personal..