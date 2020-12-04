Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ed Woodward denies Project Big Picture plans led by Manchester United and Liverpool were a ‘behind closed doors power grab’

talkSPORT Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Ed Woodward has denied claims Project Big Picture was a ‘behind closed doors power grab’. The proposals, led by Manchester United and Liverpool, included a significant shake-up of English football, which would see the Premier League cut to 18 teams along with a £250million rescue package for EFL clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling [Video]

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
‘My Personal Life Was Kind Of Crumbling,’ Says Jennifer Lopez In REELZ Doc Detailing Her Scariest Moment [Video]

‘My Personal Life Was Kind Of Crumbling,’ Says Jennifer Lopez In REELZ Doc Detailing Her Scariest Moment

The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the multi-hyphenate is preparing to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards and is happier than ever in her personal..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Ed Woodward says Project Big Picture was not a ‘behind closed doors power grab’

 Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said Project Big Picture was “not a behind closed doors power grab” at a recent fans forum meeting.
Belfast Telegraph

Ed Woodward: Manchester United vice-chairman says 'Project Big Picture' was not a power grab

 Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward rejects claims 'Project Big Picture' was "behind-closed-doors power grab".
BBC Sport