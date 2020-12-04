Ed Woodward denies Project Big Picture plans led by Manchester United and Liverpool were a ‘behind closed doors power grab’

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling



Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester



A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago