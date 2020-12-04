After Lewis Hamilton's COVID-19 positive, it's advantage Valtteri Bottas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir



Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:49 Published 4 days ago F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19



Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:43 Published 4 days ago Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus



Sports star Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Bottas: I don't feel any extra pressure Dec.4 - Valtteri Bottas has acknowledged the pressure on him in Bahrain, admitting it is "an important weekend" for his status and future in Formula 1. With...

F1-Fansite 2 days ago



