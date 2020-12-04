After Lewis Hamilton's COVID-19 positive, it's advantage Valtteri Bottas
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Formula One will step into the unknown at this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton absent from the grid for the first time in his career and a new track for the teams to contend with. Hamilton, a permanent fixture of the Formula One field since he made his debut with McLaren at the 2007...
Lewis Hamilton
Tests Positive for COVID-19.
Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One
auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19. .
According to a statement
from Hamilton, he woke up
Monday morning with mild
COVID-19 symptoms. .
Although he tested negative three times
the previous...