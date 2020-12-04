Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th career goal as Juventus rout Kyiv 3-0
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal to help Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 and leave his team with a chance of securing top spot in its Champions League group. Ronaldo scored Juve’s second goal and also hit the bar after Federico Chiesa opened the scoring in the first half. Alvaro Morata completed the...
Gio Reyna netted a goal from a free kick that tied it up for the United States Men's National Team against Panama at 1-1. It was his first career USMNT goal and he became the third-youngest USMNT goal..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:02Published