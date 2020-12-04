Global  
 

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th career goal as Juventus rout Kyiv 3-0

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal to help Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 and leave his team with a chance of securing top spot in its Champions League group. Ronaldo scored Juve’s second goal and also hit the bar after Federico Chiesa opened the scoring in the first half. Alvaro Morata completed the...
