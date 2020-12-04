Curtis Jones: The Liverpool lad with swagger who is a cross between Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana and could keep Thiago out of starting line up
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Curtis Jones is a Liverpool lad who looks like the latest star to emerge from their very impressive production line. Trent Alexander-Arnold signifies the trust placed in young players at Anfield – he’s already played 145 times for the club and is still just 22. Jones appears to be following in his footsteps and the […]
Curtis Jones is a Liverpool lad who looks like the latest star to emerge from their very impressive production line. Trent Alexander-Arnold signifies the trust placed in young players at Anfield – he’s already played 145 times for the club and is still just 22. Jones appears to be following in his footsteps and the […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources