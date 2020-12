BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United.

Cavani and Greenwood start, Rashford out, Van de Beek and Pogba on bench… How Manchester United could line-up against West Ham Manchester United face West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday in what will be the first Premier League game with fans since March. London is in tier 2...

talkSPORT 1 day ago