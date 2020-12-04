Global  
 

Swansea City press conference Live: Updates as Steve Cooper previews Luton clash

Wales Online Friday, 4 December 2020
Swansea City press conference Live: Updates as Steve Cooper previews Luton clashThe games are coming thick and fast for Swansea City, who will need to muster a response after a disappointing night on Teeside in midweek. The Swans were handed only their third defeat of the season by Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough, and were punished after turning in a somewhat off-colour performance. Steve Cooper will no doubt be demanding a better showing from his team, who host a Luton Town side fresh off the back of a morale-boosting victory over high-flying Norwich City.Then again, Cooper never has been a man to take anything for granted, particularly when it comes to the topsy-turvey world of Championship football. Morgan Gibbs-White is still a long-term absentee, but Cooper could well offer an update on George Byers, who appears to be inching closer to a return from a groin injury. Steve Cooper addresses Swansea City's striker concern and offers transfer window hint'Self-inflicted' - Steve Cooper's brutally honest assessment of Swansea City's poor display at MiddlesbroughYou can following everything Cooper has to say ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Hatters with our live blog below.
Swansea City press conference - Live updates

Swansea City press conference - Live updates Swansea City boss Steve Cooper speaks to the press ahead of the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday
Wales Online