Swansea City press conference Live: Updates as Steve Cooper previews Luton clash

West Miami City Hall Closed Until Dec. 14 After 7 Employees Test Positive For COVID



Seven employees tested positive earlier this week and are now home recovering. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21 Published 14 hours ago

Austin Mayor Steve Adler Apologizes After Telling Residents To Stay Home To Stop COVID-19 Spread As He Left For Mexican Vacation



The backlash continues after Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted a wedding in early November, then hopped on a plane bound for Cabo San Lucas -- all this after warning Austinites about an impending.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:10 Published 19 hours ago