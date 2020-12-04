Frank Lampard confirms Thiago Silva is available for Chelsea vs Leeds United
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Latest Chelsea news includes comments from head coach Frank Lampard on the fitness of Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic ahead of the clash vs Leeds United
Latest Chelsea news includes comments from head coach Frank Lampard on the fitness of Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic ahead of the clash vs Leeds United
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources