Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frank Lampard confirms Thiago Silva is available for Chelsea vs Leeds United

Football.london Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard confirms Thiago Silva is available for Chelsea vs Leeds UnitedLatest Chelsea news includes comments from head coach Frank Lampard on the fitness of Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic ahead of the clash vs Leeds United
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 01:16

 **Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla. France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard: No lasting Bielsa rift over 'Spygate' [Video]

Lampard: No lasting Bielsa rift over 'Spygate'

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is focusing on the respect he has for Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa rather than 'Spygate' ahead of the two clubs meeting in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Leeds [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Leeds

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Olivier Giroud dilemma, midfield competition - Chelsea predicted team vs Leeds

 Frank Lampard made nine changes for the resounding win away to Sevilla on Wednesday evening but with no injury concerns and a dead rubber against Krasnodar next...
Football.london