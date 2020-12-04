Global  
 

West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League fans return on talkSPORT – team news, commentary and full coverage

talkSPORT Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
For the first time since March, there will be real Premier League crowd noise on talkSPORT when West Ham host Manchester United in front of 2,000 fans on Saturday evening. Supporters return to the top-flight after a nine-month wait this weekend and we will bring you live commentary of their first match back as the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview 01:15

 A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash.

