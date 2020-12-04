Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho forced into Joe Hart decision for Arsenal clash
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will look to make it two north London derby wins in a row when Arsenal visit – but he may be without Premier League regular goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will look to make it two north London derby wins in a row when Arsenal visit – but he may be without Premier League regular goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources