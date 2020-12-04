Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho forced into Joe Hart decision for Arsenal clash

Daily Star Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho forced into Joe Hart decision for Arsenal clashTottenham boss Jose Mourinho will look to make it two north London derby wins in a row when Arsenal visit – but he may be without Premier League regular goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jose: Arteta is a 'talented' coach

Jose: Arteta is a 'talented' coach 00:37

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes Mikel Arteta is a 'talented' coach and says he would not be at Arsenal if that were not the case, ahead of Sunday's north London derby, live on Sky Sports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Has Jose swapped style for substance at Spurs? [Video]

Has Jose swapped style for substance at Spurs?

Tottenham have prioritised winning titles rather than their style of play under Jose Mourinho, says former Spurs midfielder Tom Huddlestone.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
Mourinho: NLD fans will be 'privileged' [Video]

Mourinho: NLD fans will be 'privileged'

Jose Mourinho says the 2,000 spectators that are able to get tickets for Sunday's game between Tottenham and Arsenal, live on Sky Sports, will feel 'privileged'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:18Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho denies Harry Kane mind games ahead of Arsenal clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho denies Harry Kane mind games ahead of Arsenal clash Harry Kane missed Tottenham's 3-3 draw with LASK in the Europa League but manager Jose Mourinho expects to have him available for the north London derby
Daily Star

Jose Mourinho refuses to discuss Harry Kane injury with doubt over Arsenal clash

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has refused to detail the exact nature of Harry Kane’s injury blow as the England captain battles to be fit for Sunday’s visit...
Daily Star

Joe Hart in contention to start against Arsenal amid Hugo Lloris fitness concern

 Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur have goalkeeper concerns ahead of the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT