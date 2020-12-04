Frank Warren says first ever meeting with Eddie Hearn is off following fresh spat, explains reasons why Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Frank Warren has revealed that he is no longer planning a meeting with Eddie Hearn. The bitter rival promoters previously put a date in the diary to finally speak face-to-face for the first time after a campaign from Warren for them to work together on some cross-promotional bouts. Hearn initially responded by saying he was […] 👓 View full article

