Frank Warren says first ever meeting with Eddie Hearn is off following fresh spat, explains reasons why

talkSPORT Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Frank Warren has revealed that he is no longer planning a meeting with Eddie Hearn. The bitter rival promoters previously put a date in the diary to finally speak face-to-face for the first time after a campaign from Warren for them to work together on some cross-promotional bouts. Hearn initially responded by saying he was […]
