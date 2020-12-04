Virginia vs. Kent State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Dec. 4 predictions from proven model
Friday, 4 December 2020 (
25 minutes ago) The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Kent State vs. Virginia 10,000 times
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Kent state study to track mental health using cellphone data
It’s no secret we’re on our phones now more than ever. A Pew Research study shows smartphone usage has grown more than 50%. Now, Kent State professors are taking advantage of our increased usage in..
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:34 Published on October 9, 2020
JSU WBB nearing return to the court
Jackson State's women's basketball, the defending SWAC regular season champions, will be on the court in about a month to start their 2020-2021 campaign. They have some new faces to go along with some..
Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:19 Published on October 8, 2020
Related news from verified sources