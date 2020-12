Video Credit: WAPT - Published 17 hours ago Blitz Preview: Magee seeks 3A state title 01:48 The Magee Trojans are in the 3A state championship football game for the first time in 20 years. They face Noxubee County but the Trojans are undefeated and are led by 3A Mr. Football Chandler Pittman, UCF commit Xavier Franks and host of other talented and dedicated players. Now they have one more...