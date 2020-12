You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he wanted to change the whole team during their Europa League to loss to Royal Antwerp Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:50 Published on October 30, 2020 Jose Mourinho frustrated with players as Spurs lose out to Royal Antwerp



Jose Mourinho has hinted he has lost patience with some of his players afterhe was forced to make four half-time changes in Tottenham’s 1-0 Europa Leagueloss to Royal Antwerp. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on October 29, 2020