Johnny Nelson claims James Tennyson ‘would beat Gervonta Davis NOW’ after Tennyson impresses with destructive KO Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

James Tennyson returned to action with an impressive knockout on Saturday night in London. The 27-year-old blitzed Josh O’Reilly in one round to move to a record of 28 wins, three defeats. WHIRLWIND WIN! 🌪️ James Tennyson blasts aside Josh O'Reilly in the first round to line up a WBA title fight. pic.twitter.com/NHWMNciNMP — Sky […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

