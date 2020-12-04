Global  
 

American sports: US reacts to high school footballer smashing referee

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
American sports: US reacts to high school footballer smashing refereeA Texas high school football star has captured the attention of America but all for the wrong reasons.In a match between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Edinburg's senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron ran onto...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Texas High School Football Player Charged With Assault After Attacking Referee During Football Game

Texas High School Football Player Charged With Assault After Attacking Referee During Football Game 00:58

 It was a hit that reverberated across Texas and the country after a high school football player blindsided a referee who ejected him from a game on December 3 -- now that teenager is facing criminal charges. Katie Johnston reports.

