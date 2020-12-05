F1 Sakhir GP: Lewis Hamilton substitute George Russell tops first practice
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
George Russell was impressively up to speed on his debut as Lewis Hamilton's substitute as he set the fastest time in Friday's opening practice session for the Sakhir Grand Prix. Russell, parachuted into Hamilton's Mercedes at the last minute after the seven-times world champion tested positive for Covid-19, set a time of 54.546...
