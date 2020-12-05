Vancouver Canucks' anthem singer gets the boot over plans to perform at anti-mask rally
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
It appears the Vancouver Canucks hockey team has fired its longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask advocates.
It appears the Vancouver Canucks hockey team has fired its longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask advocates.
|
|
You Might Like