Canucks parting ways with anthem singer planning to sing at Vancouver rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 December 2020
The Canucks and anthem singer Mark Donnelly are parting ways over the singer's planned participation in a rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions.
Vancouver Canucks' anthem singer gets the boot over plans to perform at anti-mask rally

 It appears the Vancouver Canucks hockey team has fired its longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by...
CBC.ca