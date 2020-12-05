Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Leeds United
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to secure a narrow win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night. The Blues are looking to maintain their title challenge by extending their unbeaten run to nine games following a 0-0 draw with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Chelsea FC have made big […]
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the Argentinian manager as he looks toput pressure on the sides at the top of the table.